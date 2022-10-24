Latest Blackburn Rovers news: Midfielder could leave in January, youngster signs new deal + more

Blackburn Rovers currently sit in 2nd place of the Championship table after a 2-1 win over Birmingham City at the weekend.

Blackburn Rovers have now won their last three in the league to move up into the automatic promotion places, with Jon Dahl Tomasson’s side starting to find some consistency.

But the club could face a testing January with a number of transfer stories emerging at the end of last week, with the big news being that Bradley Dack could be moved on.

Football Insider claim that he and Tomasson have had a falling out behind the scenes at Ewood Park, with Dack having been used sparingly so far this season.

It’s said that Blackburn are open to offers for the 28-year-old in the next January transfer window.

Elsewhere, transfer rumours surrounding Ben Brereton Diaz are heating up yet again, with a number of clubs said to be keen on a January move.

Sevilla are thought to be leading the race, but the likes of Everton, Fulham and Leeds United remain keen – Crystal Palace are also said to have joined the race.

Lastly, Blackburn Rovers announced this morning that youngster Jack Vale has signed a new contract lasting until 2025, with the club having the option to extend his stay by a further year too.

Elsewhere in the Championship, Aston Villa are said to be looking at Burnley boss Vincent Kompany, as well as QPR talisman Ilias Chair, whilst Carlos Corberan is expected to be named as the next West Brom manager.