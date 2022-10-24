‘It’s not rocket science’ – Mowbray rues specific thing that Sunderland are lacking right now following Burnley defeat

Sunderland boss Tony Mowbray has rued his side’s lack of height after the 4-2 defeat at home to Burnley on Saturday.

Sunderland found themselves 2-0 at half-time v Burnley on Saturday. But the Clarets scored four goals in the second half to leave Wearside with all three points.

It’s a second-successive defeat for the Black Cats who’ve won just one of their last seven in the league now, dropping down to 14th in the process.

It comes amid a string of key injuries for Sunderland in the past several weeks, including injuries to the likes of Ross Stewart, Dan Ballard and more.

And speaking to ChronicleLive after the game, Mowbray discussed how his side’s current lack of height is holding them back.

“That first goal was a set-play and we’ve been through that – I can’t turn 5ft 7in midfielders and attacking players into 6ft 3in players who can deal with their big defenders,” he said.

“We didn’t make first contact, they made first contact and they scored. Ross Stewart is 6ft 3in and helps immensely at set-plays, Ellis Simms the same, Dan Ballard, Aji Alese, the same, but they are not there at the moment due to injury.

“Instead we had Corry Evans who is 5ft 8in marking people. It’s where we are the moment. It’s not rocket science – it’s very hard to stop them making first contact.

“The only big header over 6ft we’ve got is Danny Batth.”

1 of 25 Which club is nicknamed the Blades? Sheffield United Sheffield Wednesday Swindon Town Sutton United

Since Stewart’s injury earlier in the season, Sunderland’s luck on the injury front seems to have deteriorated.

In attack and defence especially, Sunderland are lacking numbers and lacking height, and a bit of physicality, which is crucial to staying competitive in the Championship.

A strong second half coming up?

The World Cup break will be a good time for Sunderland’s injured players to work their way back to fitness.

Mowbray could yet have a fully-fit side to choose from when the season resumes in December and that could help to see his side climb back up the table in the second half of the season.

Stewart is the big injury concern for the Black Cats right now – he not only brings goals to the club but, like Mowbray mentions, the Scot is a presence on the pitch.

Sunderland return to action v Luton Town this weekend.