Ipswich Town defender could have been loaned to ’20 or 30 clubs’, says League Two boss

Ipswich Town’s loaned out centre-back Elkan Baggott could have been sent to ’20 or 30 clubs’ on a temporary basis, Gillingham boss Neil Harris has said.

Ipswich Town sent young defender Baggott out on loan again in the summer transfer window.

The promising 20-year-old was in and around the senior picture at Portman Road last season but also picked up first-team game time on loan with King’s Lynn Town. This campaign has seen him make a step up though, linking up with League Two side Gillingham.

The Indonesian international is impressing at Priestfield Stadium too, nailing down a starting spot under Harris.

He’s scored in back-to-back 1-1 draws too, and now, Gillingham boss Harris has moved to heap praise on the in-form defender.

As quoted by Kent Online, Harris stated Baggott could have been loaned out to “20 or 30 clubs” before going on to add that parent club Ipswich Town have been very impressed with his development thus far. He said:

“He’s getting better all the time.

“We knew exactly what we were getting when we spoke to the guys at Ipswich, Kieran McKenna and Mark Ashton, the CEO. I spoke to them at length about Elkan and his development and how they wanted him to come to us to experience League Two football and to get the development he needs.

“We knew there were going to be teething problems at the start, we knew his style of play and how he’d have to adjust to the physical side of it.”

He went on to add:

“He has a lot of potential, Ipswich are really pleased with how he’s getting on and he’ll benefit from the season with us.”

A future at Portman Road?

Baggott’s development will certainly be catching the eyes at Ipswich Town. He’s been a player many fans have been anticipating would make a senior breakthrough in East Anglia and his progress with Gillingham certainly makes for good reading.

There’s some strong centre-backs on the books at Portman Road and other promising talents like Corrie Ndaba will be hoping they can claim a starting spot in the years to come too.

However, Baggott does look as though he’s on the right tracks. He’s developing the physical side of his game after picking up plenty of experience in youth football and with 12 Indonesia caps to his name, he’s already got international pedigree too.

The future looks bright but for now, the focus will be on impressing with the Gills before any Tractor Boys breakthrough can materialise.