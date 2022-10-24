‘In a sorry state’ – Hartlepool United v Salford City prediction: The72

Hartlepool United host Salford City in League Two on Tuesday night.

Hartlepool United come into this midweek clash with Salford City in a sorry state.

Keith Curle’s side sit at the foot of the League Two table with just one win to their name in 15 games. The poor form of others around them still means they’re only two points away from safety, but with Crawley Town and Rochdale both picking up some important wins recently, the Pools are at risk of getting cut adrift.

As for Salford City, their form has stuttered in recent games after losing two on the bounce.

They’re still in 8th place and are level on points with 7th placed Carlisle United. However, Neil Wood will want to get his Ammies side back on track here as they bid to earn a long-awaited play-off finish in League Two this season.

Now, ahead of this Tuesday night clash, a handful of our writers have issued their score predictions…

James Ray

“Even with Salford City losing back-to-back games, it’s hard to look past an away win in this one.

“The Ammies have been formidable on the road and with Hartlepool hopelessly coasting towards relegation, this game gives the away side the perfect chance to claim all three points here and get their promotion push back on track.

“Hartlepool are in a sorry state and it could show again here. They may be hopefully of grinding out a draw amid Salford’s back-to-back defeats, but I can’t see them getting anything here.

“I’m going for an away win.”

Score prediction: Hartlepool United 0-2 Salford City

1 of 25 Which club is nicknamed the Blades? Sheffield United Sheffield Wednesday Swindon Town Sutton United

Luke Phelps

“Things are looking really desperate for Hartlepool right now, and going into a tough game against Salford won’t do their fortunes any favours.

“Salford can be inconsistent at times but on the whole, they’re pretty formidable at League Two level, and I’m backing them to be in and round the play-off places come the end of the season.

“Hartlepool though, I think they might drop out of the Football League at the end of this season, so I’m going to predict a comfortable win for Salford tonight.”

Score prediction: Hartlepool United 0-2 Salford City