Huddersfield Town could face competition from Cardiff City in hunt for 24-year-old star

Cardiff City are the latest side to be credited with interest in St. Mirren midfielder Keanu Baccus.

Huddersfield Town were linked with a move for the Australian international earlier this month.

The 24-year-old has settled into life in Scotland well, putting in a string of impressive performances in the Scottish Premiership. They’ve not gone unnoticed either, with the Terriers said to be keeping tabs on his situation ahead of January.

Now, a new report from the Daily Record has revealed some potential rival interest.

They state that Cardiff City have become the latest club to watch over Baccus. They were in attendance of the Buddies’ clash with Dundee United over the weekend as they weigh up some potential targets for the winter transfer window.

It is added that with a number of clubs now keen, St. Mirren are bracing for January bids for a player they only signed in the summer.

Baccus’ rise…

As mentioned before, Durban-born Baccus only arrived in Scotland in the summer transfer window.

He made the move over from Australia when his deal with Western Sydney expired and he’s certainly impressed since. He’s started every game for St. Mirren in the Scottish Premiership, chipping in with two goals and one assist in 12 games across all competitions.

Interest from the Championship within a matter of months of his arrival in the UK show the level of performances he’s been putting in, though a move to the second-tier would present a big step u0p.

Plenty of players have made the move before and succeeded and based off his displays north of the border, there’s no reason why Baccus couldn’t impress with one of Cardiff City or Huddersfield Town either.