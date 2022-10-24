Ex-Chelsea man set to miss out on West Brom job with 39-year-old close to being appointed, report reveals

West Brom are close to reaching an agreement with Carlos Corberan to become their next manager, reports claim.

Corberan, 39, has now held multiple talks with the West Brom hierarchy as the Baggies search for their next boss.

Steve Bruce was dismissed two weeks ago now and a number of names have since been linked with the job, including former Chelsea player and assistant manager Jody Morris.

Morris emerged as a strong contender for the job last week and reports say that he’s held talks with the Baggies, but that Corberan is now the clear favourite to land the job.

Corberan has been mentioned by many Baggies fans online as the best possible option for the club right now – he worked wonders with Huddersfield Town last season and is available after recently leaving Olympiacos.

A culture change coming…

Bruce and Corberan are two very different managers, and the latter’s ways and strategies will certainly be a shock to the system for West Brom. But a good one.

And Corberan proved at Huddersfield that he can work within the same transfer budget as what West Brom will likely offer, so he really does fit the bill.

The Baggies will surely be hoping to get this appointment tied up soon to ensure that Corberan isn’t tempted to head somewhere else, with Championship jobs opening up every week at the moment.

It’ll take a season or two for the Spaniard to put his own stamp on the side. But in time, Corberan should prove to be a really solid appointment.

Up next for West Brom is a home game v Sheffield United this weekend.