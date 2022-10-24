Carrick wants to poach Leicester City figure for his Middlesbrough backroom team

Michael Carrick wants to add current Leicester City first-team coach Adam Sadler to his Middlesbrough backroom team, reports The Northern Echo.

The Northern Echo say that Carrick is set to be confirmed as new Middlesbrough manager this week.

The ex-Manchester United, Tottenham Hotspur and England midfielder has seemingly been in discussions with the club for a while now, but difficulty sorting his backroom team has delayed the appointment.

A number of different names have been mentioned alongside Carrick, including former United pair Mike Phelan and Rene Meulensteen.

But The Northern Echo now say that Leicester City first-team coach Sadler is wanted by Carrick at Middlesbrough.

Sadler, 42, was a youth goalkeeper with the likes of Newcastle United and Manchester United, before entering coaching at the age of just 21.

He’s since held positions at Newcastle United, Norwich City, Plymouth Argyle, Manchester City and briefly in Ukraine too – Sadler is also a part of the current Northern Ireland set up.

Carrick’s team coming together…

Carrick understandably will want to have some experienced names that he can trust going into his first managerial job.

Sadler is a veteran of the coaching game and he’d be able to bring a lot of knowledge to the Boro set up, which could help to compliment Carrick’s new, more contemporary ideas.

But whether or not Sadler would have to be bought out of Leicester City remains to be seen – if he does, then it also remains to be seen whether Boro would be willing to do that.

But owner Steve Gibson looks set to place a lot of faith in Carrick and so he’ll surely go the extra mile to ensure that Carrick has the best possible chance to succeed at the club.

Middlesbrough face Preston North End in the Championship this weekend.