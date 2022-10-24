Bolton Wanderers team news and predicted XI to face Burton Albion with defender still unavailable

Bolton Wanderers host Burton Albion in League One this evening.

It has been a solid campaign so far the Trotters who currently sit in 6th place, with their recent win against Accrington Stanley solidifying their league position. Ian Evatt’s side will also be wanting to be more clinical in the final third, finding the net five times in their previous five fixtures.

After former Brewers boss Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink left, Burton Albion have been much improved, picking up eight points in their last five matches. Despite their recent run of form, the Midlands side have only won one game away from home in the league this season.

A win for Bolton Wanderers could see them move into 4th place, whilst Burton Albion could move out of the relegation zone and into 19th place if they are able to pick up all three points.

Bolton Wanderers team news

Eoin Toal is in the final stages of his recovery but is unlikely to feature after straining his thigh recently.

The Trotters currently have no other absences to contend with players such as Lloyd Isgrove and Kyle Dempsey returning to full fitness recently.

Predicted XI (3-4-1-2)

Trafford (GK)

Johnston

Santos

Jones

Lee

Dempsey

Williams

Isgrove

Afolayan

Charles

Bodvarsson

Evatt has built a Bolton Wanderers side that are a force to be reckoned with, competing for a return to the second tier for the first time in four seasons. Players such as Dion Charles and Dapo Afolayan have really come into their own since joining the Trotters and have been integral creative outlets so far this season.

Burton Albion may be in for a difficult fixture against a Bolton Wanderers side that are a threat in the final third.

The match kicks off at 19:45pm this evening.