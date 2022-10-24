Aston Villa eyeing up QPR’s Ilias Chair: Price tag? QPR’s stance? Will Villa pursue a January move?

Aston Villa have been linked with QPR talisman Ilias Chair.

Chair, 24, has enjoyed a strong 2022/23 season so far, with three goals and six assists to his name in 16 Championship outings so far.

But this morning, Football Insider have claimed that Aston Villa are eyeing up the Moroccan international, who’s under contract until 2025.

Here we break down a potential move to Villa Park for Chair…

Potential price tag?

There’s been no specific price tag mentioned for Chair in the past. But QPR’s 2020 sale of Ebere Eze to Crystal Palace could be a good indication of where to start.

Eze joined Crystal Palace for a fee close to £20million after netting 14 times and assisting eight in the 2019/20 Championship season – if Chair can rack up similar numbers this season then he should warrant a similar price tag.

In the past, former QPR boss Mark Warburton suggested that Chair warrants a £25million price tag.

QPR’s potential stance?

QPR got through the last summer transfer window with no outside transfer interest. And after starting this season so well – and managing to keep hold of manager Mick Beale – it seems highly unlikely that the R’s would consider selling Chair midway through the campaign.

But every club has their price. In the past, QPR’s director of football Les Ferdinand has hinted at selling players if and when the time is right, but that doesn’t seem likely to be January for Chair.

Furthermore, QPR are under no pressure to sell Chair given the length of his current contract – the R’s also have the option to extend his stay by a further year.

Will Villa pursue a move in January?

Aston Villa haven’t been afraid to spend money on Championship players in recent seasons. Names like Emi Buendia spring to mind, and he’s a very similar player to Chair.

With Villa currently managerless, it’s hard to predict what their January transfer window night look like – it’s even questionable that transfer rumours involving them are emerging whilst they don’t have a manager in place.

For Chair then, this story just seems like speculation. But it’s a credit to him and if his form continues, these kind of rumours will keep on coming out.