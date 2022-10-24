‘A very special feeling’ – Michael Carrick gives first interview after becoming new Middlesbrough boss

Middlesbrough have announced the arrival of new head coach Michael Carrick, with the 41-year-old giving his first interview to the club’s official website.

Middlesbrough parted company with Chris Wilder at the start of the month after a string of poor results and immediately looked to replace him. The Teessiders have been under the interim guidance of Leo Percovich in the meantime, with the Uruguayan guiding them to two wins, two defeats and a draw in his five games in charge.

Carrick takes over from Percovich, with Boro becoming his first full-time manager’s job. He previously oversaw proceedings at Manchester United on a temporary basis guiding the Red Devils to two wins and a draw.

Speaking to the club’s official website after the unveiling, Carrick announced his excitement to get started.

“I’m really excited to be here and to be part of a club with such a deep history and tradition,” he said.

“Middlesbrough was the first professional club I played for as a nine-year old boy, so it’s a very special feeling to be back here as a head coach.

“Growing up in the north-east myself I’m fully aware of what football means to people. It’s a real privilege for me to be in this position and to feel all the passion and enthusiasm you’ve got for the game and for Boro.

“I’ll give everything to help develop the team and keep moving the club forward and make you the supporters proud. I can’t wait to get started.”

Carrick’s tenure as Middlesbrough boss gets underway with a trip to Preston North End this weekend.

Middlesbrough to bounce back under Carrick?

Middlesbrough have started the season very slowly and lacked identity under the guidance of Wilder. Despite a regular formation, the style of football differed from week-to-week and consistency will be one of the main goals under Carrick for the remainder of the campaign.

Although somewhat an unknown in the realms of management, Carrick is as experienced as it gets when it comes to football on the pitch.

He is one of the most decorated English players of all-time having won five Premier Leagues, an FA Cup, two league cups, a Champions League and a Europa League. He will be someone the players look up to and will respect greatly and will stand him in good stead in his first manager’s job.

The unknown element could of course work against Middlesbrough, in that it could certainly go one of two ways at the Riverside. In the past, chairman Steve Gibson has handed over the reins to new and inexperienced managers in Bryan Robson, Steve McClaren and Aitor Karanka, all of whom achieved success.

Yet the inexperience of Jonathan Woodgate and Gareth Southgate saw Boro plummet down the league standings. The Boro fans, hierarchy and players will hope to see Carrick replicate the successes of the former trio, rather than the latter duo.