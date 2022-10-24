‘A big boost’ – Norwich City boss provides injury update on Sam McCallum

Norwich City manager Dean Smith has issued an update on Sam McCallum’s injury, in an interview with Norfolk Live.

Norwich City have slipped to 7th in the Championship standings over recent weeks, following a run of five games without a win. They will ultimately be hoping to secure a place in the top six come the end of the season and will need their best players fit and available if they are to achieve that feat.

Although not necessarily a first-team regular at Carrow Road, youngster McCallum has provided competition for places and a more natural fit in the left-back position than those who have been regulars in his absence, with Sam Byram, Dimitrios Giannoulis and Kenny McLean all having deputised in the role so far this season.

Speaking to Norfolk Live, Canaries boss Smith issued an injury update on the 22-year-old.

“We’ve got Sam McCallum training as well now which is going to be a big boost for us,” he said.

“He’s ticked the boxes a lot quicker than we expected with the performance team and they’ve recommended he comes back training with the team.”

Norwich City take on fellow promotion chasers Burnley at Turf Moor tomorrow evening, and Smith will be hoping to be able to call upon McCallum if needed. However, given his long injury layoff, he may be brought on from the bench as opposed to starting the game.

A huge boost…

Norwich City have taken a turn for the worst in recent weeks and so McCallum’s return is a huge boost. Smith’s rotation at left-back signifies that he isn’t too happy with whoever is playing in that position and McCallum could provide some stability.

Byram, McLean and Giannoulis are more than capable of continuing in this role whilst McCallum gets himself back up to full fitness in the meantime, but Smith will want to have all of his strongest options at his disposal for the weeks to come before the break for the World Cup next month.

The latter has only just returned from injury himself, and Byram and McLean are naturally better suited at right-back and central-midfield respectively. With Giannoulis’ recent layoff of his own, McCallum’s return comes at a perfect time for Smith and Norwich City.