West Brom hold discussions with 38-year-old after departure from League One club

According to The Sun reporter Alan Nixon, West Brom have held talks with ex-Derby County interim boss Liam Rosenior.

It is said that the Baggies have spoken with Rosenior as they look to appoint a new boss as Steve Bruce’s permanent successor.

Nixon adds that a major consideration of the Black Country outfit is that they are keen to avoid paying any compensation for their next, incoming boss.

Rosenior came through the playing ranks at Bristol City and enjoyed a career that saw him turn out for the likes of Fulham, Reading and Hull City.

After retiring with Brighton and Hove Albion in the summer of 2018, he moved into coaching with the Seagulls.

He was assistant U23 manager at the club, fulfilling that role under the guidance of Simon Rusk.

The following summer saw him move to Derby County as first an individual coach and later as assistant manager to Wayne Rooney.

Upon Rooney’s departure for MLS side DC United, Rosenior stepped up as interim boss at Pride Park.

Before being replaced by Paul Warne, Rosenior guided the Rams to seven wins from 12 games in all competitions this season.

A good move for the Baggies?

West Brom are not in a good position at the moment.

They sit 23rd in the table after 16 games but are a win away from moving outside the relegation zone. Steve Bruce was sacked two weeks ago after a dismal run of just one win in their opening 13 Championship games.

Now, with claims of an interest in Rosenior emerging, it will be interesting to see just how the situation develops. He does have experience of the Championship courtesy of the games he spent alongside Rooney at Derby County.

However, a question does need to be raised. Is this what West Brom need at this time?

The Baggies are in a relegation battle. Nixon hints that foremost in their thinking is to avoid paying compensation for a new boss.

Going for Rosenior and avoiding compensation payment is one thing. However, that needs to be balanced out against whether he has the nous to keep them in the Championship.