Norwich City will turn to Championship boss if they sack Dean Smith, report claims

According to The Sun, Norwich City are set to turn to former Canaries player and current Swansea manager Russell Martin if they sack Dean Smith.

Smith has guided the Canaries into 6th place in the Championship table after their relegation from the Premier League.

However, it is reported that the East Anglian outfit will turn to Martin if Smith can’t kick their season back into action amid a poor run of form.

Martin started out as a player with Brighton’s youth side before being let go to Lewes.

He then spent time with Wycombe Wanderers and Peterborough United before securing a move to Carrow Road in November 2009. He spent nine years with the Canaries before being released at the end of August 2018.

After retiring with MK Dons the following November, Martin moved into management with the Buckinghamshire outfit.

Following an impressive start with the League One outfit, he was brought in by Swansea City last August.

Since arriving at the Welsh club, he has racked up 66 games in the dugout. This season, with a record of seven wins and three draws from 15 games, he has guided the Swans to 9th in the Championship table.

An unfair move?

Smith has guided Norwich City to the play-off places in the Championship, even if they sit there on goal difference only.

There are three sides below them who could take advantage of any loss and a win for any of these sides would see them leap-frog the Canaries in the table. Swansea City are one of this trio of sides, rising up the table under Martin’s leadership, and given their attractive play style, it’s no wonder the boss is drawing interest.

However, it would seem unfair if the Canaries sacked Smith when they are just five points off the top spot.

However, football is a results-driven game. If the hierarchy at the club doesn’t think the results are there, then Smith could find himself out of a job.