Middlesbrough star emerges on Crystal Palace’s transfer radar

According to The Sun, Middlesbrough could face an uncertain January window with regard to right-sided star Isaiah Jones.

It is reported that the 23-year-old right wing-back is currently being checked up on by Premier League side Crystal Palace.

The Sun‘s report adds that the Eagles are ‘interested’ in him as Patrick Vieira looks to strengthen in that area.

23-year-old Jones is a London-born youngster who was snapped up by Middlesbrough from Tooting and Mitcham in July 2019.

He initially started out life on Teesside with Boro’s U21s, adding to his experience with loan stints in Scotland with St. Johnstone and Queen of the South.

Since returning to the Riverside last summer, Jones has caught the eye with his performances in the Championship.

This season, he’s managed two goals and three assists in 15 appearances as Boro have performed far below expectations. Those contributions have taken him to three goals and 12 assists in 63 outings overall for the club.

Jones to fly to Eagles?

It’s always a difficult one when a Premier League club spots a young player who they believe can strengthen their ranks.

Jones has shown that he is capable of holding down a place at Middlesbrough and has also stood out as somewhat of a shining light in a 2022/23 campaign that has been quite dull.

The Teesside outfit sit precariously above the relegation places and are 21st in the table.

They will also have to contend with the knowledge that should Palace want him, they have access to Premier League money. Palace also have a solid track record in bringing in and blooding good, young players, so he certainly fits their recruitment profile of late

This story could be one to watch and also one that could spells danger for Middlesbrough when the winter transfer window opens in January.