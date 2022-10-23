In-form Championship hotshot scouted by Rangers this weekend, report reveals

Rangers were in attendance of Blackpool’s win over Preston North End to watch in-form striker Jerry Yates, Football Insider has claimed.

Blackpool forward Yates has been in inspired form of late, most recently firing Michael Appleton’s men to a huge derby-day win over Preston North End.

The 25-year-old netted a brace as the Tangerines emerged 4-2 winners on Saturday afternoon. Yates’ double marked his third brace in four games, taking him to eight goals in 16 Championship games.

He’s been in firing form since being shifted out to the left and now, the in-form star is drawing interest from Scotland.

As per a report from Football Insider, Blackpool star Yates’ heroics against Preston North End were watched by Scottish Premiership giants Rangers. The Ibrox outfit are said to be among the multiple sides keeping a close eye on Yates as Giovani van Bronckhorst eyes up attacking additions in 2023.

The former Rotherham United man’s Blackpool deal runs until 2024, though a one-year extension option is also included.

Finding his feet in the Championship…

After Yates played an influential role in getting Blackpool to the second-tier in the 2020/21 campaign, many thought he would carry that form on in the Championship.

However, he only managed eight goals last season, and although a respectable total, many expected more.

That total has already been equalled this season in less than half the games, so it seems Yates has well and truly settled into second-tier football under the management of Appleton.

It’s no wonder a run of three braces in four games has drawn interest from elsewhere. The Tangerines will surely be hoping to hold onto their talisman though, with Rangers now lurking.