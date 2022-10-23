Bristol Rovers set sights on York City star

Bristol Rovers are keeping tabs on York City centre-back Maxim Kouogun, trusted reporter Alan Nixon has stated on his Patreon.

Bristol Rovers have enjoyed a decent start to life back in League One. They sit 13th after 15 games, with Joey Barton recovering from a poor run of form to guide the Gas to a five-game undefeated streak.

They’ll be looking to kick on where possible too though, and the January transfer window will provide Rovers with a valuable chance to bolster their ranks and push up the division over the second half of the season.

Now, as per The Sun reporter Nixon, one man on their radar ahead of January is York City’s Kouogun.

He states on his Patreon that Barton and co are keeping tabs on the 25-year-old centre-back amid his impressive performances in the National League.

Kouogun has been with John Askey’s side side January, making a good impression since. He’s played 40 times across all competitions and become a popular figure among the supporters, standing out in the early stages of this season.

Ready for a jump up?

Kouogun started out in Ireland with UCD, proving to be a goal-scoring threats from the back. Stints with Northern Irish outfit Warrenpoint and Irish side Waterford following before venturing to England with Harrogate town in February 2020.

His stay with the Sulphurites was short-lived though, then spending a brief stint with Wealdstone before returning to Ireland in a move to Shelbourne.

With York City is where he’s really kicked on though. He’s made a great impression in England’s fifth tier, proving to be a rock at the back for Askey’s side.

It marks a big step up from the National League to League One, but it’s one plenty of players have made before. Barton could do with another centre-back at Bristol Rovers too, so Kouogun could be a shrewd pick up come January.