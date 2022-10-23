38-year-old set to turn down Middlesbrough role after West Brom departure

According to The Sun, Alex Bruce is ready to snub a coaching job at Championship side Middlesbrough amid his preference to take up a management position.

Bruce left West Bromwich Albion with his father after the latter was relieved of his duties at The Hawthorns.

He held a role as his father Steve Bruce’s no.2 after arriving in February 2022.

But now, amid links with a move to Middlesbrough in a coaching capacity, it is said he will be turning the offer down.

Since sacking Chris Wilder, Middlebrough have been under the temporary guidance of Uruguayan Leo Percovich.

There has been news that Michael Carrick was inbound at The Riverside. Part of Carrick’s arrival was that he was keen on appointing Bruce to a coaching job, as per Nixon on his Patreon account.

However, now The Sun reporter is saying that the former defender is set to snub any potential role on Teesside. This is because he wants to follow his father – Steve – into full-time management.

Boro’s priority…

Middlesbrough sit 21st in the Championship table – they are just a single point above the drop zone. They’ve struggled for consistency so far in the 16 games they’ve played in their 2022/23 Championship campaign.

Moving away from the Bruce snub, first priority for the Teessiders is surely to appoint a full-time boss.

Carrick, who offered Alex Bruce a position, has been heavily linked with the job, but despite the consistent links, he still hasn’t been named as the new boss yet.

That is what Boro needs to sort out first. Yet, if Nixon is right, then they can forget about a position for Bruce, whose eyes he says are cast in a different direction.