West Brom team news and predicted XI to face Millwall with attacker potentially returning

West Brom travel to Millwall in the Championship this afternoon.

West Brom head to The Den for what could turn out to be a long afternoon for the Baggies, who remain without a manager.

Richard Beale will take charge of his third game as the club’s temporary boss – he’s so far overseen a win over Reading and a defeat v Bristol City.

Millwall meanwhile are surging up the Championship standings having put away Watford 3-0 in midweek.

The Lions could move into the top-six with a win this weekend whilst West Brom could end the day bottom of the Championship pile.

West Brom team news

West Brom were without Karlan Grant v Bristol City, who missed out through illness – nothing’s since been said of the striker but it seems likely that he’ll be available for this one.

Beale held praise for Kyle Bartley this week – the under-fire centre-back has had run out of the side, apparently with injury, but he could return to the team anytime soon.

Elsewhere, the Baggies will be without the longer term absentees in Semi Ajayi (ankle), Kean Bryan (ACL) and Daryl Dike (thigh).

Predicted XI

Palmer (GK)

Phillips

Pieters

Kelly

O’Shea

Furlong

Livermore

Molumby

Wallace

Thomas-Asante

Diangana

Beale needs to do something to get this Baggies side firing. Given the players they’ve got, a formation change might not be necessary, but rather a personnel change.

Pushing Matt Phillips to left wing-back and bringing Darnell Furlong in on the right could give the Baggies some added pace on the flanks, whilst Jayson Molumby potentially coming into the middle would give them some steel.

The front-three seems unlikely to change.

Today’s game kicks off at 3pm.