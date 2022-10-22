Sunderland team news and predicted XI to face Burnley with youngster dealt cruel injury blow

Sunderland host Burnley in the Championship this afternoon.

Sunderland are undoubtedly struggling without the presence of a striker, but fans can rest assured results should pick up upon the return of Ellis Simms and Ross Stewart in the coming weeks or months.

Their opponents today, Burnley, look very strong under Vincent Kompany. The Clarets were a Premier League side when Sunderland were in League One and they’ll certainly be favourites this weekend.

Kompany’s side hold the highest average possession out of everyone in the league and despite a disappointing draw in midweek to Birmingham City, they’re formidable opponents.

Sunderland team news

Aji Alese will be sidelined until after the World Cup, with Lynden Gooch returning to training yesterday.

This one will come too soon for Ellis Simms, but Mowbray is hopeful that he won’t have to wait too much longer before he returns to action.

Dan Ballard was pictured training late last week, but it’s highly unlikely he’ll make a return just yet following his injury earlier in the season.

Ross Stewart remains out with a longer-term injury.

Sunderland predicted XI

Patterson (GK)

Hume

Batth

O’Nien

Cirkin

Evans

Neil

Embleton

Pritchard

Roberts

Clarke

With Alese sidelined and Gooch potentially set to miss out, we could see Trai Hume make a rare start this afternoon – the young Northern Irish full-back impressed off the bench against Blackburn Rovers last time out.

With Sunderland still strikerless, we will likely see Jack Clarke leading the line, but the former Tottenham Hotspur man must adapt to stay more central instead of drifting out wide like he has done in the recent past.

The game kicks off at 3pm this afternoon.