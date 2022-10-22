Stoke City team news and predicted XI to face Coventry City as key duo provide huge boost for Alex Neil

Stoke City host Coventry City in the Championship on Saturday afternoon.

Stoke City are currently sitting in 16th place, five points off of the play-off spots.

The Potters form has been nothing short of inconsistent this season. They lost to Rotherham United on Tuesday night but before that they had secured victories against Preston North End and Sheffield United.

They go into this afternoon’s game against a rejuvenated Coventry City side who have won their last two matches.

Stoke City team news

Alex Neil will be happy to have Jacob Brown and Nick Powell available for selection after they both spent time on the sidelines with injuries. The duo both came off the bench in Tuesday nights defeat and they’ll be pushing for a place back in the starting XI.

Other than this, it is likely the Potters will remain unchanged after the impressive performance they put in against Rotherham, minus the final result.

Predicted XI (3-5-2)

Bursik (GK)

Jagielka

Wilmot

Fox

Sterling

Laurent

Baker

Fosu-Henry

Powell

Campbell

Delap

It is up for debate whether Neil will change his side after their defeat against Rotherham United, a game in which they will have felt very hard done by to come away with the defeat.

Powell and Brown could both step into the side after their cameo appearances off the bench last time out, with Dwight Gayle looking the likely player to make way if so.

The game kicks off at 15:00 this afternoon.