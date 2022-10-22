Sheffield United team news and predicted XI to face Norwich City with another defender set for time out

Sheffield United host Norwich City in the Championship this afternoon.

The Blades will be determined to get back to winning ways to get their automatic promotion ambitions back on track after losing three of their last five games. Despite recent losses to clubs such as the struggling Coventry City and Blackpool, they remain just two points from the top spot.

The Canaries are another side that have had their promotion hopes dented recently, losing their last three consecutive fixtures. Norwich City have been decent on the road so far this season though, winning three of their last five matches away from home.

A victory for Sheffield United could see them move into 1st, whilst Norwich City could also move top of the league if they are able to pick up all three points and if results fall in their favour.

Sheffield United team news

Experienced defender Ciaran Clark’s absence continues after sustaining a hamstring injury against Watford in August. Jack O’Connell is still on the road to recovery after suffering a serious knee injury two years ago.

Enda Stevens is also questionable having been sidelined with an injury since August. Rhys Norrington-Davies is also out after he was stretchered off against Coventry City on Wednesday.

Predicted XI (3-5-2)

Davies (GK)

Basham

Egan

Ahmedhodzic

McAtee

Osborn

Norwood

Doyle

Baldock

Ndiaye

McBurine

Paul Heckingbottom’s side will be wanting to put their poor run of form behind them and pick up what could potentially be a crucial three points against another side that is aiming for promotion. With the Blades’ just two points off the top spot, it is all still to play for despite recent results against sides that struggling at the bottom of the table.

Iliman Ndiaye could provide the creative spark needed to overcome a Norwich City side that have also struggled for form in recent weeks.

The match kicks off at 15:00pm this afternoon.