Rotherham United team news to face Hull City with influential star set for further spell out

Rotherham United host Hull City on Saturday afternoon.

After a challenging start, new boss Matt Taylor appears to have now found his feet, leading his side to two victories and six valuable Championship points over the last seven days.

The Millers now sit 11th in the Championship and face a Hull City side down in 19th.

Rotherham United team news

Grant Hall will be fit for the visit of the Tigers, despite aggravating an ongoing calf injury in United’s 2-1 win over Huddersfield Town last weekend. Hall then played through the pain barrier on Tuesday evening, although lasted little longer than an hour before being replaced.

Nevertheless, Taylor has confirmed the central defender will be available for selection on Saturday.

There are no imminent returns for anyone on Rotherham United’s current casualty list though.

Peter Kioso, who hasn’t featured since suffering a groin injury in the EFL Cup clash against Port Vale in mid-August, now faces further time on the side lines after sustaining an ankle knock. Unfortunately, Cheo Ogbene’s second hamstring scan didn’t return favourable results either and the Irishman has now been ruled out of first action for at least another fortnight.

Jamie Lindsay also isn’t ready to be part of the matchday squad, as the Scots midfielder continues his recovery from a facial injury acquired during a reserves game earlier this month.

Left-back Tolaji Bola is now back in full training, meaning it’s not all bad news at least.

Predicted XI

Johansson (GK)

Hall

Harding

Humphries

Ferguson

Barlaser

Norton-Cuffy

Wiles

Rathbone

Eaves

Washington

The Millers will likely revert to playing two frontmen, as opposed to the lone striker system deployed in Tuesday’s tight win over Stoke City. Taylor’s main headache will be choosing who fills these two attacking positions, with forwards Connor Washington, Tom Eaves and Georgie Kelly all possible candidates.

Time will tell whether Grant Hall will make it through the full 90 minutes, but Richard Wood is a more than adequate deputy should he be required.

Saturday’s clash in South Yorkshire kicks off at 15:00.