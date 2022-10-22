QPR team news and predicted XI to face Wigan Athletic

QPR host Wigan Athletic in the Championship this afternoon.

QPR go into this weekend’s round of fixtures in 1st place of the Championship table following their 1-0 win over Cardiff City in midweek.

The mood should be rife among the west Londoners given their recent form, and given the fact that Mick Beale turned down an approach from Wolves this week.

Wigan meanwhile are on a poor run of form having lost four of their last five in the league, sitting in 17th place ahead of this one.

QPR team news

QPR have a relatively clean bill of health right now, barring the injury to key man Chris Willock who’s expected back early next month.

Jimmy Dunne has also been sidelined for two weeks with a knee injury picked up in the defeat at Luton Town.

Predicted XI

Dieng (GK)

Paal

Clarke-Salter

Balogun

Laird

Field

Johansen

Chair

Amos

Iroegbunam

Dykes

1 of 12 Who scored more goals for QPR? Martin Rowlands Dexter Blackstock

Sinclair Armstrong made his first start for QPR v Cardiff, but it seems unlikely that Beale will hand him successive starts – Luke Amos could come into the middle of the attacking midfield three with Ilias Chair moving out wide.

And the back-line should remain unchanged – Rob Dickie is an option to rotate, but Leon Balogun and Jake Clarke-Salter seem to be forming a solid partnership.

Lyndon Dykes meanwhile will be hoping to continue his scoring form up top with four goals in his last three league outings.

Today’s game kicks off at 3pm.