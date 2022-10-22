Middlesbrough team news and predicted XI to face Huddersfield Town with defender back in contention

Middlesbrough host Huddersfield Town at the Riverside in the Championship this afternoon.

Middlesbrough got their first away win of the season last time out, beating Wigan Athletic 4-1. A change of system from interim manager Leo Percovich worked well and so he could adopt the same formation against Huddersfield Town.

Although Michael Carrick’s arrival is looking increasingly likely, it is expected he will join Middlesbrough after this weekend’s fixture, leaving Percovich in the dugout for a fifth time.

During his four games in charge so far, he has guided Boro to two wins and two defeats, and he will be looking for another win as a final send off before Carrick takes the reins.

Middlesbrough team news

Middlesbrough are still missing two defenders in Matt Clarke and Darnell Fisher. The former has a back injury and could be out for another couple of weeks, whilst the latter is a long-term absentee and is set to continue his recovery for months to come.

Outside of the defensive duo there aren’t any injury concerns for Percovich to consider. Another positive is that he will be able to welcome back Paddy McNair into the mix after he served a suspension at the DW Stadium last time out.

Predicted XI

Steffen (GK)

Smith

Fry

Lenihan

Giles

Crooks

Howson

Jones

Hackney

Watmore

Akpom

Middlesbrough are likely to go with the 4-2-3-1 formation adopted at Wigan Athletic on Wednesday night, and could go with an unchanged line up against the Terriers later this afternoon.

There were concerns from previous boss Chris Wilder over Duncan Watmore’s persistent injury which means he can’t play more than one game in a week, so he could be rotated for Marc Bola, with Ryan Giles pushed up the pitch and Bola at left-back.

Elsewhere there isn’t likely to be any rotation given the nature of the performance in midweek. McNair could replace Lenihan in defence, although the Northern Ireland midfielder hasn’t been too impressive when given the chance this season.