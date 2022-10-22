‘Can only see this one ending as a…’ – Stoke City v Coventry City prediction: The72

Stoke City host Coventry City in the Championship on Saturday afternoon.

Stoke welcome Coventry to the bet365 Stadium as they look to improve on their last outing against Rotherham United.

The Potters currently sit in 16th place, five points below the play-off places and five points above the relegation zone. Alex Neil’s side still have plenty to play for this season and will be looking to build upon on their recent form.

Coventry City sit in 23rd following an abysmal start to the campaign. But Mark Robins and his team have certainly improved over the last month – Coventry are unbeaten in their last seven games, boasting impressive victories against Sheffield United and Middlesbrough in the process.

Their confidence will certainly be on the up and knowing that a win on Saturday could see them move out of the drop zone, the Sky Blues will be optimistic about their chances.

In the build-up to Saturday’s match, a selection of The72’s writers have made their score predictions…

Luke Phelps

“Stoke City were really starting to click into gear under Neil. But that defeat v Rotherham has halted their momentum and so the Potters will be desperate for a win in this one.

“Against a Coventry side who are starting to come good though, it certainly won’t be an easy task – the Sky Blues are looking like the side that secured a mid-table finish last time round and they might just surprise a few people at the bet365.

“However, I can only see this one ending as a draw, with both teams looking evenly matched.”

Score prediction: Stoke City 1 – 1 Coventry City

Luke Gallivan-Young

“Stoke are enjoying a solid season so far and will really be looking to kick on from this point and establish themselves as play-off contenders.

“Coventry seem to be on the up and they’ll be looking to their game against Stoke with much more optimism than they would have done a month or so ago.

“This game is a hard one to call considering the recent form of both sides – Coventry will be no easy task for Stoke but I feel that Coventry’s goal-shy nature this season will see them on the losing end of this one.”

Score prediction: Stoke City 1 – 0 Coventry City