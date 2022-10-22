Burnley team news and predicted XI to face Sunderland with defensive duo potentially doubtful

Burnley travel to face Sunderland in the Championship this afternoon.

Burnley make the trip to Wearside today, to face a Sunderland side who’ve endured a season of ups and downs.

The Black Cats rather unexpectedly lost former manager Alex Neil to Stoke City before seeing some key injuries to the likes of Ross Stewart and Ellis Simms.

But Sunderland remain competitive in the Championship and they go into this weekend in 13th place of the table, compared to the Clarets in 3rd.

Burnley are unbeaten in their last 12 Championship outings.

Burnley team news

Vincent Kompany was without Ian Maatsen and Jordan Beyer for the game v Birmingham City.

The Belgian explained that Maatsen has a cut which ruled him out, whilst Beyer was kept out as a pre-caution – the injury is unknown.

Scott Twine’s return remains a mystery, whilst the likes of Darko Churlinov and Ashley Westwood remain sidelined with longer term injuries.

Predicted XI

Muric (GK)

Vitinho

Beyer

Harwood-Bellis

Roberts

Cork

Cullen

Zaroury

Brownhill

Tella

Rodriguez

Beyer could slot straight back into the starting XI if he’s ready to play. For Maatsen though, a cut is only a minor injury but a frustrating one to come back from, so he might be rested again.

Elsewhere, we should see another unchanged midfield and attack – Anass Zaroury should be full of confidence after his run in the XI, having got off the mark with a goal v Swansea City last week.

Johann Berg Gudmundsson could be pushing for a start after scoring off the bench v Birmingham City,.

Today’s game kicks off at 3pm.