Birmingham City team news and predicted XI to face Blackburn Rovers with rotation possible

Birmingham City travel to face Blackburn Rovers on Saturday in the Championship looking to extend their unbeaten run to four games.

A battle with Burnley on Wednesday night ended with a share of the spoils, and showcased what John Eustace’s Blues side are all about this season as they aim to defy relegation predictions.

The visiting Clarets – who boast the most potent attack in the league – were limited to a single shot on goal by another resolute defensive display by Birmingham City, and even when they were breached, the home side hit back courtesy of Scott Hogan’s sixth of the campaign.

The West Midlands outfit have only lost one of their last eight league fixtures, a record that has seen them rise from the flirtation with the relegation zone to the relative safety of 14th place in the Championship after 15 games.

A trip to Ewood Park sees the Blues come up against another team with serious promotion credentials in Jon Dahl Tomasson’s Blackburn Rovers, who are fresh off a 2-0 win at home against Sunderland in the week.

Birmingham City team news

Birmingham City have no fresh injury concerns from their midweek fixture as they travel to Lancashire on Saturday afternoon.

George Friend (hamstring) seems to be moving closer a return following a lengthy spell out, having played 45 minutes for the U21s on Monday.

Long-term absentees Marc Roberts (hamstring), Gary Gardner (calf), Nico Gordon and Przemysław Płacheta (shin) all remain sidelined and will most likely not be seen until after the World Cup, much to the frustration of Blues boss Eustace.

1 of 12 Who was Steve Bruce in charge of before he took over Birmingham City in 2001? West Brom Sunderland Crystal Palace Huddersfield Town

Predicted XI (3-5-2)

Ruddy

Sanderson

Dean

Trusty

Colin

Bielik

Hannibal

Bacuna

Longelo

Chong

Hogan

Eustace could make one change to the XI that started against Burnley in midweek, with Juninho Bacuna returning to the side to allow Troy Deeney to be rested and avoid the 34-year-old playing three full games in just seven days.

Lukas Jutkiewicz is a more natural option to partner Hogan in attack but, as has been done before, Tahith Chong could be pushed further forward with Deeney sidelined.

The game kicks off at 15:00 this afternoon.