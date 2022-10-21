‘Won’t have it all their own way’ – Blackburn Rovers v Birmingham City prediction: The72

Blackburn Rovers host Birmingham City in the Championship on Saturday afternoon.

After a convincing 2-0 victory over Sunderland in the week, Rovers will be looking for more of the same at Ewood Park knowing that a win this weekend could take them to the top of the second tier standings.

Jon Dahl Tomasson is set to have key players Harry Pickering and Lewis Travis back from fatigue and suspension respectively, so he’ll be confident of extending the club’s winning run to three games.

A late Scott Hogan strike meant Birmingham held promotion-favourites Burnley to a 1-1 draw at St Andrew’s on Wednesday night.

The visiting Clarets only managed one shot on target against Eustace’s Blues, a testament to how well the head coach got his men set up to withstand prolonged periods of Burnley pressure.

Ahead of Saturday’s game between the two sides, a handful of our writers have made their score predictions…

Carter White

“Jon Dahl Tomasson will be hoping his Blackburn side have finally found their consistency after back-to-back wins that have seen them enter the automatic promotion places after a third of the season.

“Birmingham have only lost one in their eight Championship fixtures and John Eustace is building something special at St Andrew’s with his small yet very talented squad of players.

“However, a quick turnaround from a tough clash with Burnley on Wednesday night to the trip to Blackburn on Saturday could leave Blues unable to reach the performance levels required to keep with a strong home side”.

Score prediction: Blackburn Rovers 2-0 Birmingham City

Luke Phelps

“Blackburn look as though they’re finding a bit of consistency in the league, and going into this weekend in 2nd place of the table will fill the players with confidence.

“But Birmingham City, despite sitting in 14th, are proving to be a much-improved side this season and they’ve held a lot of big teams already this season.

“Blackburn won’t have it all their own way on Saturday – I’m backing Blues to go home with a point.”

Score prediction: Blackburn Rovers 1-1 Birmingham City