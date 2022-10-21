‘Will be too much for…’ – Oxford United v Peterborough United prediction

Oxford United welcomes Peterborough United to the Kassam Stadium in a League One clash on Saturday.

The U’s have struggled at the start of the campaign, only managing four wins in their 12 games so far, leaving them in 19th, which has come as a surprise with the quality of players they have at their disposal.

Karl Robinson’s side did win in their previous fixture with a thrilling 4-2 away win against Exeter City, with Kyle Joseph grabbing a double as well as goals from Cameron Brannagan and Sam Long securing the three points.

The Posh have made a solid beginning to the season as they try to return to the Championship after relegation last term, with captain Jonson Clarke-Harris leading the way on ten goals, the highest in the division.

Grant McCann’s team lost away to Wycombe Wanderers in their last outing. Goals from Garath McCleary, Sam Vokes and Anis Mehmeti cancelled out Harrison Burrows’ first-half opener, meaning they currently occupy 4th place.

Ahead of this Saturday’s game, a handful of The72’s writers have given their predictions…

Ben Pitkeathly

“The Yellows have been surprisingly poor and have influential players like Josh Murphy who are unavailable for the weekends game, which leaves the squad increasingly depleted.

“The Posh will want to be even higher in the table when it comes to the business end of the season, and a meeting with their toiling hosts presents an opportunity to gain crucial points on the road.

“Surely, the Cambridgeshire outfit will have too much firepower for Robinson’s squad to deal with in what could be another tricky afternoon for the U’s.”

Score prediction: Oxford United 0-3 Peterborough United

James Ray

“If Peterborough United are to make a serious fist of things and fight for an automatic return to the Championship, they desperately need to improve their away form. This weekend provides a good chance to do so, with Oxford United performing below expectations.

“The U’s halted a four-game winless streak last time out and given Posh’s poor away form, they may see this as a decent chance to claim big win and move up the table.

“If Posh can tighten up at the back though, I think their attacking firepower will be too much for Oxford. I’m going for an away win.”

Score prediction: Oxford United 1-2 Peterborough United