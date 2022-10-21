‘Too strong on the day’ – Lincoln City v Sheffield Wednesday prediction: The72

Lincoln City host Sheffield Wednesday in League One on Saturday afternoon.

Lincoln City welcome promotion hopefuls Sheffield Wednesday to the LNER Stadium for a 1pm kick-off on Saturday. The Imps will be looking for another big scalp after an impressive away victory over high-flyers Ipswich Town last weekend.

Mark Kennedy’s side showed great resilience to come away with the three points at Portman Road and will need plenty of it again this coming weekend. The fact that they are also yet to lose at home will give them the belief they can get something from the game.

Lincoln City are currently 14th but do have games in hand on the teams directly above them. Sheffield Wednesday meanwhile are 3rd and enjoying a strong season under Darren Moore so far. The Owls come into the game on the back of four consecutive wins and haven’t conceded a single goal in their last three matches.

The Hillsborough outfit are also dangerous going forward this season, scoring the joint-second most in the division behind leaders Plymouth Argyle and they will be confident of adding to that tally on Saturday.

Here, a handful of The72’s writers make their predictions for the game…

Ollie Trout

“Sheffield Wednesday might struggle to get a result against a spirited Lincoln City side. There is not just a dogged determination about them under Kennedy but plenty of young talent too. There are still some inconsistencies for the Imps to iron out but they are already improving defensively with two clean sheets in a row.

“I fancy the Owls for promotion this season but they will want to do it automatically rather than endure the pain of the play-offs again. They are starting to click into gear now and the goals are coming from all across the pitch, but these are the games they must win if they want to be challenging for honours come May.

“Lincoln may be unbeaten at home but four of those five games have ended in a draw, I do think they will make this a tough test for their opponents but I feel Sheffield Wednesday will be too strong on the day.”

Score prediction: Lincoln City 0-2 Sheffield Wednesday

Luke Phelps

“Sheffield Wednesday will be well aware of the threat that Lincoln City will pose on Saturday – they go into this one on the back of successive wins in all competitions and they’ll be right up for tomorrow’s challenge.

“Wednesday though are looking more like title contenders with every passing fixture having won their last three to move to within a point of Ipswich Town in 2nd.

“I can see this one being a tight and low-scoring game, but given the Imps’ recent form I’m going to say draw.”

Score prediction: Lincoln City 1-1 Sheffield Wednesday