‘This one could be ugly’ – Swindon Town v Hartlepool United prediction: The72

Swindon Town host Hartlepool United in League Two action on Saturday afternoon.

Swindon Town come into this weekend’s clash with Hartlepool United sitting just outside the League Two play-offs in 8th.

Scott Lindsey has enjoyed a successful start to his tenure at the County Ground but with after alternating wins and losses over the last four league games, he’ll be hoping his Robins can make it back-to-back wins here after emerging victorious over Colchester United last weekend.

For Hartlepool United though, things aren’t looking too good.

Keith Curle has come in to replace Paul Hartley after a dismal start to the season and while they picked up a first win of the season over Doncaster Rovers at the start of the month, consecutive losses to Carlisle United and Harrogate Town mean they’re still bottom of the table with just nine points from 14 games.

Now, ahead of this weekend’s League Two clash, a handful of The72’s writers have issued their score predictions…

James Ray

“This is a good chance for Swindon Town to get a second consecutive win – a great chance in fact.

“Their recent defeats to strong sides in Stevenage and Northampton Town are no slight on the impressive job Lindsey has done since his appointment and I think they’ll put on a good show for the home faithful this weekend.

“Hartlepool’s season so far has been pretty hopeless. Those recruited just don’t look up to the task and if the Robins are at the top of their game, this one could be ugly. I’m going for a comfortable home win.”

Score prediction: Swindon Town 3-0 Hartlepool United

Luke Phelps

“Swindon Town will definitely see this game as a must-win. Hartlepool have endured a torrid season so far and are facing a very real threat of relegation from the Football League.

“A trip up north though is never an easy one and Hartlepool will be hoping that one game soon, things will fall into place for them.

“But I can’t see that happening this weekend. I think Swindon will claim a routine home win and move into the top-seven places of League Two.”

Score prediction: Swindon Town 2-0 Hartlepool United