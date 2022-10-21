‘They need to get a move on’ – Sky Sports pundit reveals score prediction for Swansea City v Cardiff City

Swansea City host Cardiff City in the Championship this Sunday, and Sky Sports pundit David Prutton has revealed his score prediction for the tie…

Swansea City face bitter rivals Cardiff City at lunchtime on Sunday and both sides will be determined to claim all three points.

The home side have marched their way up the table over the last six, winning five. They suffered a heavy defeat against Burnley but bounced back with a comeback win over Reading in midweek, leaving Russell Martin’s side in 7th place and on the cusp of the play-offs ahead of this weekend’s tie.

As for Cardiff City, a promising start to Mark Hudson’s caretaker stewardship has been halted by back-to-back defeats. The Bluebirds have fallen to defeats at the hands of QPR and Coventry City over the past week, leaving them in 18th.

A derby-day clash with the Swans presents them with the chance to bounce back in a big way though.

However, Sky Sports pundit Prutton doesn’t see that happening. In his prediction column, he backed Swansea City to emerge 2-0 victors in the South Wales derby, saying ahead of the game:

“That was some response from Swansea. Bludgeoned at Burnley last weekend, two goals down against Reading in midweek, and they battled back to win 3-2. It is five wins from six now.

“From the moment Cardiff went down to 10 men and conceded that penalty you knew they didn’t have a chance at QPR. They need to get a move on and appoint a new manager. Hard to see much past a home win here.”

A heated affair awaits…

Cardiff City are certainly the side in need of a win more, but that won’t matter one bit coming into this tie.

Both sides will be determined to claim all three points and leave their bitter rivals with nothing, aiding their own ambitions in the process.

Swansea City could rise into the play-offs with a win, while an away victory could see the Bluebirds soar towards mid-table.

The game kicks off at 12:00 on Sunday and will be broadcast live on Sky Sports Football.