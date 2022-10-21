‘The same problems’ – Sky Sports’ David Prutton predicts Sunderland v Burnley

Sunderland host Burnley in the Championship this weekend.

Burnley travel to Wearside tomorrow to face a Sunderland side who’ve become inconsistent in the Championship.

Tony Mowbray’s side are still holding their own upon their return to the second tier, but there’s no doubting that injuries – particularly in the attacking department – have halted their momentum.

Burnley meanwhile saw themselves occupy the top spot briefly this week. Vincent Kompany’s side are unbeaten in their last 12 league outings having drawn away at Birmingham City in midweek.

Ahead of what promises to be an exciting game, Sky Sports pundit David Prutton has made his prediction.

He wrote:

“It was the striker problem again for Sunderland at Blackburn in midweek. What a goal from Ben Brereton Diaz, showing the difference it makes to have a player who can find the back of the net up top.

“Burnley are suffering a similar problem. Again, they couldn’t put Birmingham away in midweek and it meant another draw that keeps them off top spot. I think the same problems could strike at the Stadium of Light.”

Prutton predicts a 1-2 scoreline.

A tough one to call…

Burnley are definitely enjoying a stronger season so far than Sunderland. But at the Stadium of Light, form goes out the window for a lot of visiting teams and so the game is not all cut-and-dried.

Sunderland have to find a way of scoring goals, or at least creating more clear-cut chances without the likes of Ross Stewart and Ellis Simms in the side, but that’s proving harder than expected right now.

The Black Cats will need a bit of luck this weekend. Burnley though are making a bad habit of losing leads and so Mowbray will have hope for his side on Saturday.

The game kicks off at 3pm.