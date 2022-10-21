‘That could give them the edge’ – Grimsby Town v Bradford City prediction: The72

Grimsby Town host Bradford City in League Two on Saturday afternoon.

Grimsby Town and Bradford City both come into this weekend’s League Two clash in decent positions.

The Mariners have won their last two and are unbeaten in three, rising to 10th place in the fourth-tier table. Back-to-back wins over Stockport County and Crawley Town have put serious distance between them and the lower echelons of the division, also bringing them within two points of the play-offs.

As for Bradford City, one win in their last nine leaves them in 5th, three points away from the automatic promotion spots and two clear of Saturday’s opponents Grimsby.

Mark Hughes’ men are backed to make a serious push for promotion this season, so they’ll be determined to overcome this latest challenge as they travel to Blundell Park.

Now, ahead of the tie, a handful of our writers have issued their score predictions for the clash…

James Ray

“I’m really looking forward to this tie. Grimsby are looking decent on their return to the EFL but in Bradford City, they have a really tough test this weekend.

“The Mariners haven’t made Blundell Park the fortress it needs to be this season, picking up most of their wins on the road. The Bantams have been strong away from home too, winning their last four in a row, and that could give them the edge.

“League Two is always a tough one to predict and both have looked decent of late, but I’m backing Hughes’ Bantams here.”

Score prediction: Grimsby Town 1-2 Bradford City

Luke Phelps

“This is a really exciting game in League Two this weekend. Two teams separated by four places in the table but only two points, with both looking to finishing inside the top-seven this season.

“For me though, the momentum is with Bradford City right now. Grimsby are poor at home and Bradford with the experienced Mark Hughes at the helm, should have what it takes to come away with a win this weekend.

“It’ll certainly be a close-fought game, but I’m going for an away win.”

Score prediction: Grimsby Town 0-1 Bradford City