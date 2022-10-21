Stockport County to lose key backroom figure to Premier League giants

Stockport County’s head of goalkeeping Shwan Jalal is set to link up with Eddie Howe’s Newcastle United, the Shields Gazette has reported.

Stockport County added Jalal to their coaching ranks in an academy role initially.

The well-travelled shot-stopper started with the U18s before moving into the head of goalkeeping role with the first-team. He’s stayed the course under both Dave Challinor and Simon Rusk, aiding their push up to the Football League.

Now though, it seems he’s headed for pastures new.

As per a report from the Shields Gazette, Jalal is set for a big step up to the Premier League with Newcastle United.

The Baghdad-born coach is poised to join their goalkeeping department in a move that will see him reunite with Eddie Howe, who he was managed by during his time on the books with Bournemouth during his playing career.

He will remain at Edgeley Park for this weekend’s game against Salford City before moving up to St. James’ Park on Monday.

A big move up…

Although it’s a blow for Stockport County to lose a coach that played a part in their promotion back to the EFL and the development of their talents in between the sticks, a move up to Newcastle United is an understandable one to make.

The Magpies are an ambitious club under new ownership and with Howe in charge, Jalal gets to reunite with a familiar face.

For County though, the focus will now be on finding a suitable replacement for the outbound Jalal.

It will be interesting to see if they bring in someone external to the club or if they offer an academy coach the chance, just as they did with Jalal back in 2021.