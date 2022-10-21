‘So poor’ – Sky Sports pundit David Prutton issues Watford v Luton Town score prediction

Watford host Luton Town in the Championship on Sunday, and Sky Sports pundit David Prutton has now made his score prediction for the tie.

Watford come into this weekend’s clash with Luton Town on a patchy run of form under Slaven Bilic’s management.

The Hornets have won two and lost three under the Croatian, performing with the inconsistency that serious promotion contenders can not afford to let last too long. Five wins, five draws and five defeats from 15 games leaves them 15th in the Championship, though they’re still only four points away from the play-offs.

As for Luton Town, their recent form has seen them fly up to 5th place in the table.

It was a shaky start to the season for Nathan Jones and co but a strong run of results has seen them quickly move back towards the play-offs. They come into this one off the back of consecutive league wins over strong sides in Norwich City and QPR, so will be hoping to claim another scalp here.

That’s exactly what Sky Sports pundit Prutton is backing them to do too. In his predictions column, he’s backed the Hatters to emerge 2-1 winners. Here’s what he had to say:

“Three losses from five now for Watford under Slaven Bilic. It has been such an odd tenure because they have been excellent in their two wins against Stoke and Norwich and so poor in defeat. Against Millwall in the first half on Wednesday night they were woeful.

“Luton are in cracking form. They have beaten QPR and Norwich just this week, and will be full of confidence that they can put one over their rivals. I think they could well do.”

Another big result for the Hatters?

Given the tightly-packed nature of the Championship table, Luton Town could move into the automatic promotion spots with a win, providing other results fall in their favour of course.

The same goes for Watford, who could jump into the top half with a home win over the Hatters.

Both sides will be fired up and ready to fight for all three points, so it will be intriguing to see just how it pans out.

The clash kicks off at 12:00 on Sunday and can be watched live on the Sky Sports Football Red Button.