‘Should have this one in the bag’ – Middlesbrough v Huddersfield Town prediction: The72

Middlesbrough welcome Huddersfield Town to the Riverside Stadium in a Championship clash on Saturday.

Middlesbrough are managerless after the dismissal of Chris Wilder at the beginning of the month, with Leo Percovich taking temporary charge in the meantime.

The Teesside outfit impressed midweek with a 4-1 away victory over Wigan Athletic, where they went behind to a Will Keane strike before goals from Isaiah Jones, Duncan Watmore, Hayden Hackney, and Chuba Akpom turned the game around, leaving them in 20th.

Huddersfield Town have had a torrid start to the season too, with Danny Schofield sacked after ten games and Mark Fotheringham appointed to steer the club away from the relegation zone.

Fotheringham’s side lost at home Preston North End in their previous fixture, with Greg Cunningham’s second-half goal securing the points for the Lancashire outfit and leaving the West Yorkshire outfit rooted to the bottom of the second tier.

Ahead of this Saturday’s game, a handful of The72’s writers have given their predictions…

Ben Pitkeathly

“Boro look like a rejuvenated team after the dismissal of Wilder, and the likelihood of Michael Carrick’s appointment means the players will be motivated to force their way into the thinking of their potential new boss.

“The Terriers need to begin to pick up points soon if they are to move away from the dropzone, but Fotheringham is still instilling his philosophy on the squad, and it may take time.

“With their confidence boosted by a much-needed victory during the week, Boro will fancy themselves against a struggling Terriers team.”

Score prediction: Middlesbrough 2-0 Huddersfield Town

1 of 10 Who currently wears the number 14 for Middlesbrough? Darragh Lenihan Anfernee Djiksteel Alex Mowatt Tommy Smith

James Ray

“Boro’s form is still patchy after the sacking of Wilder but Huddersfield Town have been really poor on the road, so Percovich’s side should be hopeful of a home win here.

“With the added motivation of a new boss on the horizon, Middlesbrough players should be fired up and determined to impress here, and that could be the difference maker.

“On paper, Boro should have this one in the bag. I’m going to go for a goal-filled home win, although I wouldn’t be surprised if Fotheringham and co can take a share of the points back to the John Smith’s Stadium.”

Score prediction: Middlesbrough 3-2 Huddersfield Town