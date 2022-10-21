‘Should be too strong here’ – Sky Sports’ David Prutton predicts QPR v Wigan Athletic

QPR host Wigan Athletic at Loftus Road in the Championship on Saturday afternoon.

QPR come into this weekend’s game at the top of the league table after 15 games played, and are on a fantastic run of form as things stand. They have won seven of their last 10 games in the division, drawing one and losing the other two during that time. They will be looking to continue their fine run of form when they take on Wigan Athletic tomorrow.

Contrastingly, the Latics have lost four of the last five games and have slipped down the league standings as a result. They are in 17th place and will be needing a result or two over the coming weeks so they don’t edge closer to the bottom three.

Writing in his weekly column on the Sky Sports website, pundit and presenter David Prutton has issued his prediction for how the game will go.

“QPR are top of the league! And Mick Beale has opted to stay at Loftus Road. What an excellent few days it has been for the club,” he said.

“Can they continue the feel-good factor against Wigan, who collapsed quite badly at home to Middlesbrough in midweek? We know they tend to be better on the road, but QPR should be too strong here based on recent form.”

Prutton predicts QPR to continue their run and at the top of the table and win the game 2-0.

Thoughts…

On paper this game looks to only be going in one direction, with the points going the way of the home side. But the Championship can be very unpredictable and so QPR will need to approach with caution and not underestimate their opponents tomorrow afternoon.

Wigan Athletic need to steady the ship and even a draw would be a terrific result for Leam Richardson’s side at Loftus Road. They have shown this season that they can compete with the best having beaten Luton Town and Blackburn Rovers, and they will need to dig in if they are to get anything here.

As Prutton predicts, QPR should have too much for Wigan Athletic and a 2-0 prediction looks to be a strong bet from the Sky Sports pundit, but Wigan Athletic will be up for this after the disappointing home defeat to Middlesbrough last time out.