Sheffield United youngster joins non-league side on short-term loan

Sheffield United defender Joe Starbuck has joined Kidderminster Harriers on a short-term loan, the non-league side have confirmed.

Sheffield United may be encountering an injury crisis at present, but that hasn’t stopped them from allowing Starbuck to depart. He hasn’t yet featured for the Blades’ senior side and leaves for the first loan spell of his career.

He signed for Sheffield United from League Two side Grimsby Town and is expected to be one for the future at Bramall Lane. The right-back has appeared on the bench on a couple of occasions last season for Paul Heckingbottom’s side; once in the Championship and once in the FA Cup.

Starbuck has now been loaned out to National League North side Kidderminster Harriers and will join up with his new side immediately. He is available to make his debut for his new club this weekend, when Kiddy take on Southport at home.

Kidderminster Harriers are currently 7th in the sixth tier and will be hoping the 20-year-old can help them in their quest for promotion, especially given the injury problems of their own at right-back.

A good move for all parties…

Starbuck isn’t getting a chance in and around the first-team at Sheffield United and so the player will certainly benefit in getting out on loan and getting valuable minutes out on the pitch at Kidderminster Harriers.

The non-league side will also be gaining a player with bags of potential who has played in the EFL during his time with Grimsby Town, and so should slot into the first-team fold with ease, even as early as this weekend.

Sheffield United will benefit longer term. With Starbuck developing his skills elsewhere, he will come back to Bramall Lane with more experience and knowledge of the game, and perhaps a better and more complete player.