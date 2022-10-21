QPR boss Beale would be a ‘great’ Steven Gerrard replacement, states ex-Aston Villa star

QPR boss Mick Beale would be a ‘great’ option to take over as Aston Villa boss, former Villains star Lee Hendrie has told Sky Sports.

QPR and Beale have endured a turbulent week.

The R’s boss was heavily linked with the vacant post as Wolves manager before he decided to turn down a switch to Molineux in the same week his QPR side rose to the top of the Championship table.

He’s affirmed his commitment to the club but now, he’s been backed to succeed in another newly-vacant Premier League job.

Aston Villa decided to sack Steven Gerrard on Thursday night after their 3-0 defeat to Fulham, and former Villa man Lee Hendrie has now said he believes ex-Villa no.2 Beale could be a great fit for the job.

While speaking with Sky Sports, here’s what he had to say on the matter:

“I think him knowing the football club and being around the football club, someone like that I feel could be a good introduction to take over.

“Listen, I think all the fans would love to see a Pochettino in, I’d like to see someone like a Mick Beale who could drive the club forward, a man that’s striving to do well with new ideas. As we said he knows the football club, I think having a big name in adds more pressure, it’s more expectation.

“I know what the football club is like, we want things quickly. Unfortunately, this isn’t the club to come into with the squad of players at the moment. I think this is going to be a building process.

“Are we going to attract a big name like that? I’m not so sure, so if it wasn’t I’d like to see someone like a Mick Beale come in.

“It’s pretty clear he’s got a way of playing and I think he’d be a great fit for the club.”

Something to get used to?

Beale’s appointment looked a strong one for QPR given his coaching pedigree and experience in youth football and as an assistant to Gerrard while at Aston Villa and Rangers.

Many might have anticipated that he’d draw interest if successful at Loftus Road, though few would have thought it would be so soon. He’s ambitious too and will obviously hold a desire of testing himself in the dugout at the highest level possible, and the signs are positive in the early stages of his managerial career.

Given his coaching knowhow and ambition, speculation and links over his future might be something QPR have to get used to.

For the time being, he’s focused on the task at hand at Loftus Road, but with Aston Villa now managerless, it wouldn’t be a surprise if more rumours start to emerge over his future just a matter of days after committing himself to the R’s.