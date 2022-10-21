‘Pretty remarkable’ – Sky Sports’ David Prutton predicts Blackburn Rovers v Birmingham City

Blackburn Rovers host Birmingham City at Ewood Park tomorrow afternoon.

Despite Blackburn Rovers having achieved back to back wins for the first time since August, they sit joint-top of the Championship table after 16 games played.

They will want to keep their run going when they host a Birmingham City side who are on a run of their own. John Eustace has lost just once in his last eight games as Blues boss and recorded an impressive 1-1 draw against Burnley in midweek.

The two sides will be looking for a victory, as a means of getting to their desired goal. A home win could see them go top of the league above QPR if the result at Loftus Road goes in their favour, whilst an away win could take Birmingham City closer to the top six.

Writing in his weekly predictions column on the Sky Sports website, pundit and presenter David Prutton has had his say on how he feels the game will pan out on Saturday afternoon.

“Blackburn finally broke the pattern! Back-to-back wins completed after beating Sunderland in midweek. They head into the weekend joint-top of the Championship table, which is pretty remarkable after seven defeats in 16 games,” he said.

“Birmingham were well worth a point against Burnley. They are starting to look like they have enough firepower to have a relatively comfortable season. But I’m going to back Blackburn to continue their mini streak.”

Prutton has predicted Blackburn Rovers to record a third consecutive victory and has opted for a 2-1 win for Jon Dahl Tomasson’s side.

Thoughts…

Blackburn Rovers have been incredibly inconsistent this season, and back to back wins doesn’t necessarily signify an end to that and so they should certainly be cautious of Birmingham City tomorrow.

The Blues have only lost one in eight and so will fancy their chances to get a result away from home, even against a Blackburn Rovers side sitting pretty in the automatic promotion places.

Prutton’s prediction that Blackburn Rovers will have too much for Birmingham City is a fair one, but the latter should not be ruled out. A one goal margin could determine the result as the Sky Sports writer predicts.