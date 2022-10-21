Preston North End team news and predicted XI to face Blackpool with young prospect still unavailable

Preston North End clash with bitter rivals Blackpool in the Championship this weekend..

The Lilywhites have been in solid form recently, winning three of their previous five league fixtures. Preston North End have lacked a cutting edge in the final third so far this season though, currently being the lowest scoring team in the division with just nine goals.

Michael Appleton’s Blackpool will undoubtedly be vying to get back to winning ways to distance themselves from a possible relegation battle after winning one of their last five matches. The Tangerines will also be wanting to sure up defensively, keeping just four clean sheets so far this season.

A win for Preston North End could see them move into the play-off spots, whilst Blackpool could move five points away from the relegation zone if they are able to pick up all three points.

Preston North End team news

The only current absentee for the Lilywhites is youngster Mikey O’Neill is currently unavailable after he sustained an abductor injury last month.

Other than that, Ryan Lowe has a clean bill of health to pick from.

Predicted XI (3-4-1-2)

W00dman (GK)

Hughes

Cunningham

Storey

Fernandez

Whiteman

Ledson

Potts

McCann

Riis

Maguire

Lowe will be entering this derby day in high spirits after a number of recent results have seen his side jump up the table. After struggling for goals early on in the campaign, the Lancashire club have found some consistency in the final third in recent games and could continue their form against a suspect Blackpool defence.

Striker Emil Riis could be the deciding factor in a crucial fixture against a lacklustre Tangerines’ side.

The match kicks off at 12:30 on Saturday afternoon.