Presenting the inside scoop on the latest Football League news

Preston North End general knowledge quiz – can you score 100%? (21.10.22)

byLuke Phelps
21 October 2022
8 shares
8
0
0
1 minute read
No comments
Total
8
Shares
8
0
0

Preston North End sit in 9th place of the Championship table ahead of this weekend’s round of fixtures.

Preston North End have quietly crept up the Championship table after a relatively slow start to the campaign.

Ryan Lowe’s side ended a run of successive defeats with a 1-0 win at Huddersfield Town in midweek, with one more goal able to take the Lilywhites’ goal total into double figures.

And ahead of a Lancashire derby v Blackpool this weekend, why not try your hand at our latest Preston North End quiz, and see if you can score 100%!

1 of 12

In what year did Preston earn promotion from League One?

Total
8
Shares
Share 8
Tweet 0
Pin it 0
Author
Luke Phelps
Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Total
8
Share
8
0
0
0