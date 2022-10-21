‘One thing seems certain’ – Blackpool v Preston North End Prediction: The72

Blackpool host Preston North End in the Championship on Saturday.

Michael Appleton’s Blackpool lost at home to Hull City midweek with goals from Ryan Longman, Greg Docherty and Regan Slater giving the Tigers victory despite Kenny Dougall’s 31st minute strike.

The Lilywhites have yet to match the pre-season hype around the squad but still find themselves in a solid position ahead of the winter months, despite a shortage of goals.

Ryan Lowe’s team were victorious in their last outing v Huddersfield Town, which was the difference between the two clubs.

Preston currently sit in 9th compared to Blackpool in 21st.

Ahead of this Saturday’s game, a handful of The72’s writers have given their predictions…

Luke Phelps

“One thing seems certain this week and that is that there won’t be too many goals. Blackpool can score, as they showed at Sheffield United this month, but not a lot gets past Preston.

“And Preston aren’t scoring too many either. But they’re starting to score more and they’re starting to gain confidence, so I think they’ll go into this one as the favourites.

“It’s going to be a tight game but I’m saying Preston win.”

Score prediction: Blackpool 0-1 Preston North End

Ben Pitkeathly

“Blackpool are not as competitive as they were under Critchley, and there is already pressure on Appleton to begin to deliver soon with this game a chance to prove he is the man to take the club forward.

“North End have excelled defensively which has allowed them to pick up a decent sum of points, but the feeling is that their league position would be higher if they became clinical in front of goal.

“The players must manage the occasion in a match which means so much in West Lancashire, and whichever team can do this is likely to prosper – but I’m backing Preston.”

Score prediction: Blackpool 0-1 Preston North End