‘No chance’ – QPR v Wigan Athletic prediction: The72

QPR host Wigan Athletic in the Championship this weekend.

Michael Beale’s side are the league leaders following their convincing 3-0 win over Cardiff City midweek.

QPR have only lost one of their past seven and have a game in hand on some fellow promotion challengers. Beale will be hoping to continue this impressive form and they’ll see this weekend as no better place to start.

Wigan Athletic are on a bit of a poor run. They’ve won just one of their past five and come into this one on the back of two consecutive defeats to Sunderland and Middlesbrough respectively. This form has seen them slump to 17th and another loss here would further reduce the gap between the Tics and the relegation zone.

Ahead of the clash, a handful of The72’s writers have given their predictions…

Thomas Kelly-Hansford

“The hosts will fancy their chances this weekend and who can blame them. The R’s are the side in-form at the moment and they look like a real force to contend with. The recent speculation regarding Beale’s future at the club didn’t seem to bother them v Cardiff and with Beale now set to stay, the mood should be good at QPR.

“Leam Richardson’s Wigan have had an inconsistent start to life in the Championship, but that’s nothing that should be too worrying for the Tics. Richardson’s side have competed with some long-standing Championship squads and that should give them confidence in the long run. It will be a long season for Wigan Athletic, but they can’t be too disappointed with the start they’ve had.

“Unfortunately for the visitors however, I can only see this one going one way and I think it’ll be comfortable for the hosts.”

Score prediction: QPR 2-0 Wigan Athletic

1 of 10 Who is currently top of the League One table? Ipswich Town Sheffield Wednesday Plymouth Argyle Peterborough United

Luke Phelps

“Looking at the form table, you’d say that Wigan have no chance against QPR this weekend. But the Tics are capable of overthrowing the league’s big guns and so QPR should throw caution to the wind here.

“With Beale now staying though, I expect the QPR players to be in a buoyant mood for this one; ready to show the boss why he stayed at the club.

“I’m expecting QPR to win comfortably here.”

Score prediction: QPR 4-1 Wigan Athletic