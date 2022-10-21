More or less quiz: Which of these former QPR players scored more goals for the club?

QPR have seen some fantastic goalscorer grace the hallowed turf at Loftus Road over the years.

QPR’s attacking department has been a cause for concern at times in recent seasons, but they currently have the likes of Lyndon Dykes and Chris Willock providing threat from the top of the pitch.

Their future looks in good hands too, with Sinclair Armstrong a promising option for the future amid his senior breakthrough.

The current crop of attacking options will be hoping to follow in the footsteps of some of the R’s former legendary goalscorers.

Strikers like Les Ferdinand, Rodney Marsh and George Goddard are etched into the history books in West London.

But how well do you think you know QPR’s goalscorers?

