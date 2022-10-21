More or less quiz: Which of these former Birmingham City players played for the club the most times?

Birmingham City have seen some top players grace the pitch at St. Andrew’s over the course of the club’s history.

Birmingham City boss John Eustace will be hoping some of his current stars can go onto write themselves into Blues folklore too, with a selection of long-serving players still on the books.

The likes of Lukas Jutkiewicz, Maxime Colin and Marc Roberts have enjoyed lengthy stints on the books at St. Andrew’s and some will be hoping to follow in their footsteps and enjoy long, fruitful relationships with the club’s supporters in their time at the club.

But how well do you think you know Birmingham City’s players of the past?

Well you can put your knowledge to the test here in our latest Blues quiz on The72 – which of these former Birmingham City players played for the club the most times? Try your luck at the bottom of the page!