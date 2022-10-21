Latest on West Brom’s manager search: New name in the frame, rival manager mentioned + more

West Brom’s managerial search rumbles on, with the Baggies heading into a third game under temporary boss Richard Beale.

And it’s another tough away trip for West Brom who head to The Den this weekend.

They face a Millwall side who’ve been steadily climbing up the table in recent weeks, compared to the Baggies who currently sit in the relegation places.

But it seems like the club’s managerial search is heating up as we edge closer to the World Cup break.

Yesterday, Football Insider claimed that Jody Morris was in talks with the West Brom Hierarchy over the vacant job – Morris made his name as a youth boss at Chelsea before acting as no.2 to Frank Lampard at both Derby County and Chelsea.

And earlier this week, it was revealed that the Baggies board had spoken to at least 10 potential managerial candidates, with former Huddersfield Town Carlos Corberan mentioned.

TalkSPORT reporter Alex Crook says that the Spaniard has had at least two interviews with West Brom – he guided the Terriers to the Championship pay-off final last season.

Elsewhere, Express & Star say that Birmingham City boss John Eustace is someone of interest to the Baggies, but that seems like an unlikely appointment.

And earlier this week, Sky Sports reporter Rob Dorsett said that West Brom are accelerating their managerial search, and that they wanted a new man in place before tomorrow’s game v Millwall.

That however, now seems very unlikely.

Expect the Baggies’ search for Bruce’s successor to roll over into next week – when we can expect to see their next manager named though, remains to be seem.

West Brom v Millwall kicks off at 3pm tomorrow.