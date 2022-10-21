‘In a bad way’ – MK Dons v Wycombe Wanderers prediction: The72

MK Dons host Wycombe Wanderers in League One this afternoon.

MK Dons and Wycombe Wanderers have both endured more difficult 2022/23 campaigns after earning play-off finishes last time out.

That’s especially been the case for the Dons, who find themselves way down the League One table in 22nd place. It was a busy summer after losing key players but they’ve been unable to inspire Liam Manning’s side, who are now without a win in four games and four points away from safety.

As for Wycombe Wanderers, back-to-back wins have lifted them to 13th after a poor start, so they’ll be hoping they can begin to put a run together to lift themselves towards the play-off spots once again.

Gareth Ainsworth’s side are four points shy of the top six after back-to-back wins over Peterborough United and Oxford United.

Now, ahead of this afternoon’s tie, a handful of our writers have issued their score predictions for the clash…

James Ray

“MK Dons’ struggles have been a real surprise. The losses of Harry Darling and Scott Twine were always going to be a blow, but I didn’t think they’d still be in this position at this stage in the campaign.

“They could be up against it with Wycombe starting to kick into action again after a poor start.

“Ainsworth should be confident coming into this one with MK in a bad way. Liam Manning is a promising coach and has shown exactly what he’s capable of at Stadium MK and for me, he’s deserving of the chance to turn things around.

“I don’t think that turnaround will start here though. I’m going for an away win.”

Score prediction: MK Dons 1-2 Wycombe Wanderers

Luke Phelps

“After showing so much promise last season, MK Dons now look a shadow of their former selves. They’ve been pretty woeful all season and the visit of typically physical and dominant Wycombe side will be another tough one for Liam manning’s side.

“The Chairboys don’t look as strong they have in previous season, but they go into this one in good form and so I’m expecting them to be on the front-foot tomorrow.

“I can’t see anything other than an away win here, but I’m predicting a close one.”

Score prediction: MK Dons 0-1 Wycombe Wanderers