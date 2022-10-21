‘I can’t see anything other than…’ – Rotherham United v Hull City prediction: The72

Rotherham United host Hull City in the Championship on Saturday afternoon.

Rotherham United welcome Hull City to the AESSEAL New York Stadium as they look to make it three wins on the bounce.

Matt Taylor’s side are sitting comfortably in 11th place, just three points shy of the play-off places. Following impressive victories against Stoke City and Huddersfield Town, the Millers will be looking to continue their good form as they face the Tigers.

As for Hull City, they come in to this game off the back of a 3-1 victory against Blackpool as they look to get their season back on track. Following a superb start to their season, they have only managed to win two games out of their last nine.

Interim manager Andy Dawson will remain in charge for their trip to Rotherham as they continue to search for a new permanent boss after the sacking of Shota Arveladze.

Ahead of this weekend’s game, a handful of The72’s writers have made their predictions…

Luke Gallivan-Young

“Rotherham have impressed this season and have lost just three times in 14 matches. They have a game in hand on most teams around them, so they will be incredibly keen on collecting all three points on Saturday afternoon.

“I think it is unlikely that Hull will be victorious on their travels this time around, having had a turbulent season so far and being managed by interim manager Andy Dawson, it is unlikely their form will change against an impressive Rotherham United side. While their hunt for a manager continues, Hull will be hoping Dawson can try and steady the ship so that they are not dragged into an unwanted relegation battle this season.”

“I can’t see anything other than a victory for the home side on Saturday. I think Rotherham come away winners from this clash.”

Score prediction: Rotherham United 2-0 Hull City

James Ray

“Although it was a big win for Hull City at Blackpool, I do think they could come unstuck here.

“Rotherham United’s home record has been pretty strong as they continue to exceed expectations upon their return to the Championship, with Matt Taylor bidding to build on the foundations laid during Paul Warne’s tenure in South Yorkshire.

“I think the Millers will make it three in a row here, with the Tigers’ defence just far too leaky for my liking. They’re in need of a new boss sooner rather than later to avoid sliding further into the mire.”

Score prediction: Rotherham United 2-0 Hull City